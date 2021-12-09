McNamara Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 27.6% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $100,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $471.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $457.35 and a 200 day moving average of $444.40. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $363.38 and a 12-month high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

