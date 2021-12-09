McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Raised to $300.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.33.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $226.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson has a 1 year low of $169.09 and a 1 year high of $232.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson will post 22.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,684,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,876 shares of company stock worth $15,861,964. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 3.9% during the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 76,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson by 8.2% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the second quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP grew its position in McKesson by 96.3% during the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

