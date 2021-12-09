McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Raised to $250.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $258.75.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $226.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.13. The company has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson has a 12-month low of $169.09 and a 12-month high of $232.14.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,684,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,876 shares of company stock worth $15,861,964 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,854,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,870,000 after purchasing an additional 143,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $785,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.