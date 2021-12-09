McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Hits New 12-Month High at $259.18

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $259.18 and last traded at $258.79, with a volume of 14249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.79.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.74.

The company has a market capitalization of $193.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.93.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

