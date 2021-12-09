MBE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.3% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 161,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 160,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 31,994 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.72.

XOM traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.87. 134,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,367,100. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

