MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $75,758.00

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 9th. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $920,705.68 and approximately $75,758.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000839 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,788.09 or 0.98896590 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00047827 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.76 or 0.00289229 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.59 or 0.00408905 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.03 or 0.00173891 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00010706 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009442 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001821 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000916 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

