Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $172.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.95 and a 52 week high of $174.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.47.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

