Maro (MARO) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Maro has a total market cap of $53.77 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maro has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One Maro coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maro alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00043684 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.91 or 0.00219102 BTC.

About Maro

MARO is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 956,823,803 coins and its circulating supply is 499,798,648 coins. The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maro’s official website is ma.ro/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Buying and Selling Maro

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.