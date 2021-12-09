Maker (MKR) Price Down 12.9% This Week

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 9th. In the last week, Maker has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One Maker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2,619.35 or 0.05330351 BTC on popular exchanges. Maker has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and approximately $118.20 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004653 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00043498 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.93 or 0.00223712 BTC.

Maker Coin Profile

MKR is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 988,620 coins. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

