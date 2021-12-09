Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Price Target Raised to C$130.00 at TD Securities

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$115.00 to C$130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on Mainstreet Equity from C$126.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Mainstreet Equity stock opened at C$120.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$111.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$106.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.28, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.01. Mainstreet Equity has a one year low of C$72.00 and a one year high of C$120.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 4.81.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

