Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.79.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

MGY stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,205. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.49. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average is $16.70.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $283.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.35 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 23.7% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 75,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at about $429,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108,672.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 35,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 20,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.