Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Macquarie lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $25.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Magnite traded as low as $15.83 and last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 2680996 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.88.

MGNI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.82.

Get Magnite alerts:

In other news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 31,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $909,366.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,117,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $364,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,934 shares of company stock worth $2,482,487. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Magnite by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Magnite by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in Magnite by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 55,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Magnite by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnite by 9.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 922.46 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.