Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$3.91 Per Share

Analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) will post ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($4.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($3.70). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($3.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($14.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.32) to ($14.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($14.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.28) to ($12.39). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.87) by $0.08.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDGL. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.44.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $77.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.26. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $74.18 and a fifty-two week high of $142.62.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,757,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 382.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 846.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 44,820 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

