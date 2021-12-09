LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Position Boosted by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,459.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.25.

NYSE LYB opened at $90.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.06 and a 52-week high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

