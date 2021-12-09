Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.29.

NASDAQ:LVLU opened at $11.86 on Monday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $15.09.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

