Luk Fook Holdings (International) (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Shares of Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.06 and last traded at $3.06. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 4,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90.

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LKFLF)

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing, and retailing various gold and platinum jewelry, and gem-set jewelry products. The company is also involved in gold bullion trading; wholesaling polished diamonds; property holding; wholesaling and retailing watches; electronic retailing of gold and jewelry products; and the provision of quality examination services, as well as the authentication of gemstones.

