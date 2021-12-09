Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,215 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 0.8% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $418,413,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $395,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $257,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,029 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $177,715,000 after purchasing an additional 818,500 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3,601.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 633,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $122,965,000 after acquiring an additional 616,811 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Barclays lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.71.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $255.55 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $150.84 and a one year high of $258.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

