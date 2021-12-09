Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) PT Raised to $113.00 at BTIG Research

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its target price raised by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.38.

Shares of LOVE stock traded up $2.43 on Thursday, reaching $80.38. 19,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,362. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.31. Lovesac has a twelve month low of $36.12 and a twelve month high of $95.51.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.58. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The company had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lovesac news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $1,321,431.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 71,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $5,344,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 485,588 shares of company stock valued at $38,568,696 over the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lovesac by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,476,000 after buying an additional 927,377 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Lovesac by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,267,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,780,000 after buying an additional 106,462 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lovesac by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,884,000 after buying an additional 101,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lovesac by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 747,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,616,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lovesac by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 742,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,080,000 after buying an additional 240,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

