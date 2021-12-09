Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Given New $104.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $98.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.17% from the stock’s current price. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage.

LOVE has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. TheStreet cut Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

LOVE traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.78. 32,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.19. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $36.12 and a 1 year high of $95.51.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lovesac will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $135,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 485,588 shares of company stock valued at $38,568,696 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 97.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the third quarter worth about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

