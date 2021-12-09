Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57, Briefing.com reports. Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis.

LOVE stock traded up $3.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.80. The company had a trading volume of 25,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,362. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.31. Lovesac has a 1-year low of $36.12 and a 1-year high of $95.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.19.

Get Lovesac alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOVE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.38.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 71,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $5,344,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,099,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 485,588 shares of company stock worth $38,568,696 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 348.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lovesac by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,373,000 after purchasing an additional 84,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.