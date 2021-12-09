Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,333 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern acquired 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $359,734.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LPX. Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $74.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.72. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.39 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.04 and a 200 day moving average of $61.98.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 5.10%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

