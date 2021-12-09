Lorrie M. Norrington Acquires 3,733 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Director Lorrie M. Norrington bought 3,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.51 per share, with a total value of $248,281.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ASAN traded up $5.70 on Wednesday, reaching $80.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,334,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,431. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.35 and its 200 day moving average is $87.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 318.32%. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Asana by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 30.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

