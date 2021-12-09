Loop Capital Increases Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target to $57.00

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its target price upped by Loop Capital from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.34% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

FAST opened at $62.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $63.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.00.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.20 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $381,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FAST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 141.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 136.7% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter worth $39,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

