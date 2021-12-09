London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

LNSTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of London Stock Exchange Group to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, London Stock Exchange Group presently has an average rating of Buy.

London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $35.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.54.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

