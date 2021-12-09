Locus Chain Trading 1.5% Higher This Week (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (CURRENCY:LOCUS) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. During the last week, Locus Chain has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $27.03 million and $23,071.00 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Locus Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0307 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00042823 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.69 or 0.00218252 BTC.

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain (LOCUS) is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com . Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

Locus Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

