Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Livent by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,572 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Livent by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,648,000 after purchasing an additional 272,634 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Livent by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,545,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,281,000 after purchasing an additional 611,844 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Livent by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,498,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,364,000 after purchasing an additional 136,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Livent by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,281,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,167,000 after purchasing an additional 152,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $28.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.18. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $33.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.58.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LTHM shares. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Livent in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Livent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

