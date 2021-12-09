Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Gap Up to $22.00

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.00, but opened at $23.38. Liquidity Services shares last traded at $24.96, with a volume of 3,666 shares.
Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Tuesday.
The firm has a market cap of $860.48 million, a P/E ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.12.
About Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT)
Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.
