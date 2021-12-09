Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Gap Up to $22.00

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.00, but opened at $23.38. Liquidity Services shares last traded at $24.96, with a volume of 3,666 shares.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market cap of $860.48 million, a P/E ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 153,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robotti Robert acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

