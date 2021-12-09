Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $828,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,799,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,557,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,928 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Bank of America by 30.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319,182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,536,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,790,026,000 after purchasing an additional 497,399 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Bank of America by 20.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,409,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,160,858,000 after buying an additional 4,488,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC opened at $44.16 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $48.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $361.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.37.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

