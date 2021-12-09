Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.13 Million Position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF comprises about 1.6% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 152.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $131,000.

Get Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF alerts:

ONEQ opened at $61.52 on Thursday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $47.67 and a 52-week high of $63.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.