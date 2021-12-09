Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $14.36 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $14,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $78.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.73. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

