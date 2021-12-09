Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 24.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 606,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,893,000 after acquiring an additional 217,128 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 744,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,629,000 after purchasing an additional 28,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

JNJ stock opened at $164.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.65. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $148.99 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $432.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

