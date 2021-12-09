Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 158,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,772,000 after buying an additional 14,569 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,955,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 65,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,996,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,265,000 after purchasing an additional 79,528 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 283,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,033,000 after purchasing an additional 14,903 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA opened at $75.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.54 and its 200 day moving average is $75.98. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

