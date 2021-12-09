Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,763 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,360 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,829,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,063,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,767 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,670,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,737,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,954,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,537,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,935,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,696,519,000 after purchasing an additional 494,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,522,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.24.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,550. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $57.02 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $240.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.79 and a 200 day moving average of $55.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 55.02%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

