Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM) shot up 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50. 9,529 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 973,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

Several research firms have commented on LILM. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lilium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Lilium in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Lilium in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Lilium in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.87.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lilium during the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Lilium in the third quarter valued at about $10,510,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Lilium in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium during the third quarter valued at about $15,799,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium during the third quarter valued at about $2,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Lilium Company Profile (NASDAQ:LILM)

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

