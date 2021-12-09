Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)’s share price rose 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.99 and last traded at $50.92. Approximately 33,085 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,078,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.43.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC cut their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities upgraded Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -31.54 and a beta of 4.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.05.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.17 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 49.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. Lightspeed POS’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lightspeed POS by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Lightspeed POS by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Lightspeed POS by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

