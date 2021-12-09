Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 44,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,081,143 shares.The stock last traded at $47.64 and had previously closed at $48.57.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LSPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.20.

The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.54 and a beta of 4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 8.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.05.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.17 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 49.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The business’s revenue was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth $8,347,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,035,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 100,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

