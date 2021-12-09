Liberum Capital Boosts Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Price Target to GBX 430

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 410 ($5.44) to GBX 430 ($5.70) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BRW. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.30) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.70) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 420 ($5.57) to GBX 400 ($5.30) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 404.83 ($5.37).

Shares of Brewin Dolphin stock opened at GBX 361.50 ($4.79) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 371.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 368.02. Brewin Dolphin has a 12 month low of GBX 279 ($3.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 412 ($5.46).

In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider Joanna Hall bought 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 346 ($4.59) per share, with a total value of £4,965.10 ($6,584.14). In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,521 shares of company stock valued at $527,518.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

