Liberty Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:LMACA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,480 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 112,929 shares.The stock last traded at $10.24 and had previously closed at $10.26.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the second quarter worth $300,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

