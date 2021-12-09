Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Shares of LEVI opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.14. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.67.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 8.37%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In related news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 29,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $794,117.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 23,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $624,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,651 shares of company stock valued at $5,268,325 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,125 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.7% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.9% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 36,920 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

