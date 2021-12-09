Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Mastercard by 260.4% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,287,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% during the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.4% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $343.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,320. The business’s 50-day moving average is $343.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.34. The company has a market capitalization of $337.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total transaction of $31,345,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.40.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

