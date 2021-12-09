Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. cut its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 36.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,255 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.5% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 142.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $77.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,578. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $75.73 and a 52-week high of $82.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.