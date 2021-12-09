LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) General Counsel Sells $248,348.43 in Stock

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 13,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $248,348.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nicole Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Nicole Miller sold 8,751 shares of LegalZoom.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $151,042.26.

Shares of NASDAQ LZ opened at $17.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.92. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.98 and a 1 year high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. Research analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Francisco Partners Management LP purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,083,484,000. GPI Capital L.P. purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,162,000. TA Associates L.P. purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,202,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LegalZoom.com by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,431,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,591,000 after buying an additional 731,483 shares during the period. Finally, Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,661,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

