LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €158.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) received a €158.00 ($177.53) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 30.31% from the stock’s current price.

LEG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €140.00 ($157.30) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays set a €140.00 ($157.30) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €161.60 ($181.57) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($168.54) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($146.07) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LEG Immobilien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €144.15 ($161.96).

LEG stock opened at €121.25 ($136.24) on Thursday. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($84.46) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($110.67). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €127.71 and its 200 day moving average is €127.54.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

