LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €158.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($177.53) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LEG. Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($171.91) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($146.07) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($162.92) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €161.60 ($181.57) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($168.54) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €144.15 ($161.96).

Shares of FRA LEG opened at €121.25 ($136.24) on Thursday. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €75.17 ($84.46) and a 1 year high of €98.50 ($110.67). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €127.71 and a 200 day moving average of €127.54.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

