Lead Wallet Price Hits $0.0047 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $2.37 million and $126,432.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00057157 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,137.04 or 0.08564771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00060212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00079418 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,305.23 or 1.00004608 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002824 BTC.

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

