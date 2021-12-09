Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 18,015 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,015 shares during the period. frontdoor comprises about 4.0% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $14,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in frontdoor during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in frontdoor during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in frontdoor during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new stake in frontdoor during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in frontdoor during the second quarter worth about $209,000. 99.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $35.27 on Thursday. frontdoor, inc. has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day moving average is $44.50.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.23. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 1,514.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. frontdoor’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter L. Cella bought 5,000 shares of frontdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $176,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, frontdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

