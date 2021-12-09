Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $228,000 Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAM. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,539,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,376 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,789,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,136,545,000 after buying an additional 4,864,610 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 18.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,949,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,675 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 146.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,803,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 44.1% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,777,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,830,000 after buying an additional 850,216 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $58.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.92. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $62.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

BAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

