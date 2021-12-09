Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000. FTI Consulting accounts for about 0.3% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 83.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 120.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 39.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

FCN stock opened at $147.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.07 and a 52 week high of $154.83.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.03 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

