Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 595 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Jack Henry & Associates accounts for about 6.4% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.15% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $22,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Bank grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,853.5% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 20,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JKHY opened at $156.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $179.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

JKHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

