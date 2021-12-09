Laurentian Bank of Canada Raises Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Price Target to C$13.00

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) had its price objective increased by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Laurentian raised their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of MDI stock opened at C$8.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$723.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.87. Major Drilling Group International has a 12-month low of C$6.39 and a 12-month high of C$11.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

